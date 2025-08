Abubakar Rahmani, a 31-year-old Independent (IND) candidate from Benipatti, Madhubani, is contesting the Bihar Assembly Election 2025. He holds a Master’s degree (M.A.) from Maulana Mazharul Haq Arbi Farsi University, Patna, completed in 2017. A private teacher by profession, he has declared assets worth ₹8.95 lakhs and no liabilities. His name appears on the voter list for the 32-Benipatti constituency, listed at Serial No. 881 in Part No. 202. He represents a young, educated face in Bihar politics with a background in teaching and community engagement.