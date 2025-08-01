24
|Candidate Name
|Abul Faraha Alias Md. Abul Farah
|Assets and Liabilities
|Assets of Rs 2,16,834 ~2 Lacs+
and Liabilities of Rs 4,40,585 ~4 Lacs+
|Educational Details
|Post Graduate
M.A. (RDM) Post Graduate from Magadh University Bodhgaya in 2010
|Name
|ABUL FARAHA Alias MD. ABUL FARAH
|Residence
|GAYA TOWN (GAYA)
|Party
|Bahujan Lok Dal
|Relation
|Md. Izhar Alam
|Age
|46
|Voter Info
|228 Barachatti (Bihar) constituency, at Serial no 322 in Part no 294
|Self Profession
|Business
|Spouse Profession
|Teacher