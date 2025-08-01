Abul Faraha Alias Md. Abul Farah, aged 46, is contesting the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections as a Bahujan Lok Dal candidate from Gaya Town, listed under the 228-Barachatti constituency. He completed his Postgraduate degree (M.A. in RDM) from Magadh University, Bodhgaya in 2010. Professionally involved in business, he has declared assets worth ₹2.16 lakhs and liabilities of ₹4.40 lakhs. His name appears in the electoral roll at Serial No. 322 in Part No. 294. Abul Faraha brings a mix of academic insight and entrepreneurial experience into Bihar’s political landscape.