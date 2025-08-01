Home > Elections > Bihar Elections > Abul Faraha Alias Md. Abul Farah

Abul Faraha Alias Md. Abul Farah

Abul Faraha Alias Md. Abul Farah, aged 46, is contesting the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections as a Bahujan Lok Dal candidate from Gaya Town, listed under the 228-Barachatti constituency. He completed his Postgraduate degree (M.A. in RDM) from Magadh University, Bodhgaya in 2010. Professionally involved in business, he has declared assets worth ₹2.16 lakhs and liabilities of ₹4.40 lakhs. His name appears in the electoral roll at Serial No. 322 in Part No. 294. Abul Faraha brings a mix of academic insight and entrepreneurial experience into Bihar’s political landscape.

Abul Faraha Alias Md. Abul Farah

Published By: Tushar Tyagi
Published: August 1, 2025 12:55:00 IST

Candidate NameAbul Faraha Alias Md. Abul Farah
Assets and LiabilitiesAssets of Rs 2,16,834 ~2 Lacs+

and Liabilities of Rs 4,40,585 ~4 Lacs+

Educational DetailsPost Graduate

M.A. (RDM) Post Graduate from Magadh University Bodhgaya in 2010

NameABUL FARAHA Alias MD. ABUL FARAH
ResidenceGAYA TOWN (GAYA)
PartyBahujan Lok Dal
RelationMd. Izhar Alam
Age46
Voter Info228 Barachatti (Bihar) constituency, at Serial no 322 in Part no 294
Self ProfessionBusiness
Spouse ProfessionTeacher
Tags: Abul FarahBihar Election 2025Bihar Elections

RELATED News

Abubakar Rahmani
Abita Devi
Who Is Gyan Chand Manjhi, BJP’s Dalit Leader From Garkha Who Fought To Reclaim Ground
Abidur Rahman
Who Is Ramayan Manjhi, The Silent Legacy Of Dalit Face Of BJP Of The Darauli Origin

LATEST NEWS

Mallikarjun Kharge Writes To Deputy Chairman On CISF Entry In Rajya Sabha
Gold Price Today: Will Yellow Metal Prices Drop Soon? Here’s What You Need to Know — Plus Check Rates In Your City
Health Scare at Annavaram Temple Agama School: Eight Students Fall Ill.
Bigg Boss 19: Premiere Date, Probable Contestants, and Where to Watch | All You Need to Know
US Accused Of Secret Cyberattacks On Chinese Military Using Microsoft Exchange Flaws – What’s Really Happening?
Lucas Paqueta’s Match Fixing And Betting Breaches Charges Dropped
Conor McGregor Loses Appeal in Civil Rape Case, Ordered to Pay 1.5 Million Euros in Costs
Khalid Jamil Shocks The System Becomes First Indian Coach In 13 Years
Is Elon Musk About To Replace Siri With Grok In A Game-Changing Apple Deal? Here Is What We Know
ECI Announces Vice Presidential Election 2025 Schedule, Nominations Open From August 7
Abul Faraha Alias Md. Abul Farah

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Abul Faraha Alias Md. Abul Farah

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Abul Faraha Alias Md. Abul Farah
Abul Faraha Alias Md. Abul Farah
Abul Faraha Alias Md. Abul Farah
Abul Faraha Alias Md. Abul Farah

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?