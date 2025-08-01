Achchhelal Kumar God, aged 29, is contesting the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections as a candidate from the Swatantra Samaj Party representing Ziradei, Siwan, under the 107-Darauli constituency. He completed his 12th (Intermediate) from Shri Gigunanand Janta Inter College, Bankata, Deoria, U.P. in 2019 under the U.P. Secondary Education Council. Engaged in agriculture, he has declared assets worth ₹3.41 lakhs and no liabilities. His name appears on the voter list at Serial No. 707 in Part No. 28. Achchhelal Kumar God brings a youthful, rural-focused perspective to Bihar's political landscape.