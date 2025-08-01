20
|Candidate Name
|Achchhelal Kumar God
|Assets and Liabilities
|Assets of Rs 3,41,136 ~3 Lacs+
and Liabilities of Nil
|Educational Details
|12th Pass
Intermediate From Shri Gigunanand Janta Inter College, Bankata, Deoria, U.P., U.P. Secondary Education Council, Year-2019
|Name
|ACHCHHELAL KUMAR GOD
|Residence
|ZIRADEI (SIWAN)
|Party
|Swatantra Samaj Party
|Relation
|Timal Gond
|Age
|29
|Voter Info
|107-Darauli (Bihar) constituency, at Serial no 707 in Part no 28
|Self Profession
|Agriculture
|Spouse Profession
|Agriculture