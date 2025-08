Achchhelal Prasad, aged 49, is contesting the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections as a candidate from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in the Chiraia constituency of East Champaran. He is a graduate from B.R.A. Bihar University, Muzaffarpur, and has served as a teacher. His professional experience spans agriculture, education, and social work. He has declared assets worth ₹4.98 crores and liabilities of ₹4.38 lakhs. His voter enrollment is listed in 20-Chiraiya constituency, Serial No. 142, Part No. 45. With a strong grassroots presence, Achchhelal Prasad represents a socially engaged leadership in Bihar politics.