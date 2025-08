Achmit Rishidev, aged 53, is contesting the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections as a candidate from the Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)] representing the Raniganj (SC) constituency in Araria. He is listed as Literate, with extensive involvement in social work and agriculture. His declared assets total ₹66.79 lakhs, while his liabilities stand at ₹13.75 lakhs. He is enrolled as a voter in 47-Raniganj constituency, at Serial No. 123 in Part No. 729. Known for his community outreach and focus on rural issues, Achmit Rishidev brings grassroots experience and social commitment to the political field.