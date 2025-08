Adarsh Kumar, aged 29, is contesting the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections as an Independent (IND) candidate from the Nautan constituency in West Champaran. He completed his Intermediate (12th Pass) from Bhartiya Inter College, Gahiri in 2010. Though professionally listed as N.A., he has declared assets worth ₹70.8 lakhs and no liabilities. He is enrolled as a voter in the 06-Nautan (Bihar) constituency, appearing at Serial No. 166 in Part No. 206. Adarsh Kumar represents a youthful, financially transparent voice in Bihar’s political landscape.