Adarsh Patel, aged 32, is contesting the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections from the Jantantrik Vikas Party, representing the Biharsharif constituency in Nalanda. He completed his Intermediate (12th Pass) from Nursarai College, under Bihar Intermediate Council, Patna in 2007. A businessman by profession, he has declared assets worth ₹1.14 crore and liabilities of ₹7.85 lakhs. He is listed in the voter roll for 172-Biharsharif constituency, at Serial No. 1174 in Part No. 320. Adarsh Patel combines youth and enterprise in his bid to enter the Bihar political landscape.