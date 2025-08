Adilur Rehman Azad, aged 46, is contesting the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections as a Janta Dal Rashtravadi candidate from the Bachhwara constituency in Begusarai. He holds a B.A. in Economics from G.D. College, Begusarai, affiliated with Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga, completed between 1988–1992. Professionally, he is engaged in journalism. He has declared assets worth ₹26.51 lakhs and no liabilities. His name is listed in the 146-Begusarai constituency, at Serial No. 351 in Part No. 24. Adilur Rehman Azad brings media experience and academic grounding into the political arena of Bihar.