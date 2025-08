Aditya Kumar Shyour, aged 35, is contesting the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections as a Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) candidate from the Parbatta constituency in Khagaria. He holds a B.Sc. in Physics and completed his B.Ed. from Rajmata Madhuri Devi Teacher Training College, Khagaria in 2019. Professionally a social worker, he has declared assets worth ₹24.08 lakhs and no liabilities. He is registered as a voter in the 151-Parbatta constituency, listed at Serial No. 786 in Part No. 294. Aditya Kumar Shyour brings a blend of academic training and grassroots service to Bihar’s political field.