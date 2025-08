Aditya Pradhan, aged 42, is contesting the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections as a candidate from the Peoples Party of India (Democratic) in the Wazirganj constituency of Gaya. He holds a Master’s degree in History from Magadh University, Bodhgaya, completed in 2012. Professionally engaged in business, he has declared assets worth ₹38.36 lakhs and liabilities of ₹24,000. He is listed in the electoral roll for 234-Wazirganj (Bihar) constituency, Serial No. 434 in Part No. 34. Aditya Pradhan offers a mix of academic insight and economic activity to Bihar's political discourse.