Aditya Singh Madhukar, aged 30, is contesting the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections as an Independent (IND) candidate from the Munger constituency. He completed his matriculation (10th Pass) from Bihar School, Makasspur, Munger in 1999. Professionally employed in the private sector, he has declared assets worth ₹15.21 lakhs and no liabilities. He is listed as a voter in Munger (Bihar) constituency, at Serial No. 820 in Part No. 35. Aditya Singh Madhukar brings a working-class perspective and a modest financial profile into Bihar’s evolving political landscape.