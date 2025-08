Afaque Ainul, aged 26, is contesting the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections as an Independent (IND) candidate from the Manihari constituency in Katihar. He holds a B.Tech. degree from S.B.S.S.T. College, Punjab, completed in 2018. Engaged in business, he has declared assets worth ₹1.75 lakhs and no liabilities. He is listed in the electoral roll for 67-Manihari (Bihar) constituency, at Serial No. 848 in Part No. 146. Afaque Ainul represents a young, educated voice bringing entrepreneurial ambition into the political space of Bihar.