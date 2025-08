Afaque Anwar, aged 40, is contesting the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections from the Rashtriya Secular Majlis Party in the Jokihat constituency of Araria. He holds a Fazil (Graduate-level Islamic Studies) qualification from Jamia Mazahir Uloom, Saharanpur. Professionally involved in business and agriculture, he has declared assets worth ₹58.55 lakhs and no liabilities. He is registered as a voter in the 50-Jokihat (Bihar) constituency, appearing at Serial No. 87 in Part No. 857. Afaque Anwar represents rural entrepreneurial leadership rooted in educational and agricultural experience.