Ajad Paswan, aged 43, is contesting the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections as an Independent (IND) candidate from the Rajpur (SC) constituency in Buxar. He completed his 12th standard from Veer Kunwar Singh University (V.K.S.U.), Arrah in 2001. Professionally working in the labour sector, he has declared assets worth ₹2.13 crore and liabilities of ₹10 lakhs. He is enrolled as a voter in the 201-Dumraon constituency, at Serial No. 657 in Part No. 197. Ajad Paswan represents grassroots leadership with strong community ties and financial transparency.