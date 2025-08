Ajay Bhagat, aged 45, is contesting the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections as an Independent (IND) candidate from the Harlakhi constituency in Madhubani. He completed his Postgraduate studies from Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga between 2011–2013. He is professionally engaged in agriculture and social work, and has declared assets worth ₹87.77 lakhs along with liabilities of ₹75,000. His voter registration is under the 31-Harlakhi (Bihar) constituency, listed at Serial No. 230 in Part No. 25. Ajay Bhagat brings a mix of rural advocacy and public service to Bihar’s political space.