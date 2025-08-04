14
|Candidate Name
|Ajay Kumar Bharti
|Assets and Liabilities
|Assets of Rs 17,05,500 ~17 Lacs+
and Liabilities of Nil
|Educational Details
|10th Pass
10th Pass from Swami Vivekanand High School Bhagipatti Dist Gopalganj in 2011-12
|Name
|AJAY KUMAR BHARTI
|Residence
|BHORE (SC) (GOPALGANJ)
|Party
|Bhartiya Jan Nayak Party
|Relation
|Late Jagan Ram
|Age
|25
|Voter Info
|Kuchaikote (Bihar) constituency, at Serial no 596 in Part no 49
|Self Profession
|Agriculture
|Spouse Profession
|Anganbari Servant