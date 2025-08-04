Home > Elections > Bihar Elections > Ajay Kumar Bharti

Ajay Kumar Bharti, aged 25, is contesting the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections as a candidate from the Bhartiya Jan Nayak Party, representing the Bhore (SC) constituency in Gopalganj. He completed his 10th standard from Swami Vivekanand High School, Bhagipatti, Gopalganj in the academic year 2011–2012. Professionally engaged in agriculture, he has declared assets worth ₹17.05 lakhs and no liabilities. He is listed in the Kuchaikote (Bihar) constituency, at Serial No. 596 in Part No. 49. Ajay Kumar Bharti represents the voice of young agrarian citizens aspiring for change through democratic participation.

Candidate NameAjay Kumar Bharti
Assets and LiabilitiesAssets of Rs 17,05,500 ~17 Lacs+

and Liabilities of Nil

Educational Details10th Pass

10th Pass from Swami Vivekanand High School Bhagipatti Dist Gopalganj in 2011-12

NameAJAY KUMAR BHARTI
ResidenceBHORE (SC) (GOPALGANJ)
PartyBhartiya Jan Nayak Party
RelationLate Jagan Ram
Age25
Voter InfoKuchaikote (Bihar) constituency, at Serial no 596 in Part no 49
Self ProfessionAgriculture
Spouse ProfessionAnganbari Servant
