Ajay Kumar Bharti, aged 25, is contesting the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections as a candidate from the Bhartiya Jan Nayak Party, representing the Bhore (SC) constituency in Gopalganj. He completed his 10th standard from Swami Vivekanand High School, Bhagipatti, Gopalganj in the academic year 2011–2012. Professionally engaged in agriculture, he has declared assets worth ₹17.05 lakhs and no liabilities. He is listed in the Kuchaikote (Bihar) constituency, at Serial No. 596 in Part No. 49. Ajay Kumar Bharti represents the voice of young agrarian citizens aspiring for change through democratic participation.