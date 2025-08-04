26
|Candidate Name
|Ajay Kumar Bulganin
|Assets and Liabilities
|Assets of Rs 92,35,586 ~92 Lacs+
and Liabilities of Rs 7,30,250 ~7 Lacs+
|Educational Details
|10th Pass
Matric from Gonar Das High School, Bindgama Dist. Samastipur in 1993
|Name
|AJAY KUMAR BULGANIN
|Residence
|MOHIUDDINNAGAR (SAMASTIPUR)
|Party
|Jan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik)
|Relation
|Nabudi Ray
|Age
|57
|Voter Info
|137-Mohiuddinnagar (Bihar) constituency, at Serial no 278 in Part no 26
|Self Profession
|Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Pension
|Spouse Profession
|NA