Ajay Kumar Bulganin, aged 57, is contesting the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections as a candidate from the Jan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik) in the Mohiuddinnagar constituency of Samastipur. He completed his matriculation (10th Pass) from Gonar Das High School, Bindgama, in 1993. His professional experience spans agriculture, animal husbandry, and receipt of pension. He has declared assets worth ₹92.35 lakhs and liabilities of ₹7.30 lakhs. His name is listed in the 137-Mohiuddinnagar (Bihar) constituency, at Serial No. 278 in Part No. 26. Ajay Kumar Bulganin offers seasoned rural leadership rooted in agrarian and social welfare concerns.

Candidate NameAjay Kumar Bulganin
Assets and LiabilitiesAssets of Rs 92,35,586 ~92 Lacs+

and Liabilities of Rs 7,30,250 ~7 Lacs+

Educational Details10th Pass

Matric from Gonar Das High School, Bindgama Dist. Samastipur in 1993

NameAJAY KUMAR BULGANIN
ResidenceMOHIUDDINNAGAR (SAMASTIPUR)
PartyJan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik)
RelationNabudi Ray
Age57
Voter Info137-Mohiuddinnagar (Bihar) constituency, at Serial no 278 in Part no 26
Self ProfessionAgriculture, Animal Husbandry and Pension
Spouse ProfessionNA
