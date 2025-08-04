Ajay Kumar Bulganin, aged 57, is contesting the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections as a candidate from the Jan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik) in the Mohiuddinnagar constituency of Samastipur. He completed his matriculation (10th Pass) from Gonar Das High School, Bindgama, in 1993. His professional experience spans agriculture, animal husbandry, and receipt of pension. He has declared assets worth ₹92.35 lakhs and liabilities of ₹7.30 lakhs. His name is listed in the 137-Mohiuddinnagar (Bihar) constituency, at Serial No. 278 in Part No. 26. Ajay Kumar Bulganin offers seasoned rural leadership rooted in agrarian and social welfare concerns.