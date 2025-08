Ajay Kumar, aged 66, is contesting the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections as a candidate from the Pragatisheel Magahi Samaj representing the Gurua constituency in Gaya. He completed his graduation from Magadh University, Bodhgaya in 1980. A farmer by profession, he has declared assets worth ₹21.41 lakhs and no liabilities. He is registered as a voter in the 225-Gurua (Bihar) constituency, listed at Serial No. 411 in Part No. 103. Ajay Kumar brings decades of agrarian experience and rural representation to the forefront of Bihar’s political scene.