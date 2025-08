Ajay Kumar Jha, aged 25, is contesting the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections as a candidate from the Rashtra Sewa Dal representing the Ujiarpur constituency in Samastipur. He is a graduate from Samastipur University, affiliated with L.N. Mithila University, Darbhanga. Professionally, he is engaged in a private sector job. He has declared assets worth ₹5.13 crore and no liabilities. Ajay Kumar Jha is listed in the Ujiarpur (Bihar) constituency, at Serial No. 618 in Part No. 22. With youth, education, and financial standing on his side, Ajay Kumar Jha brings fresh energy to the political space.