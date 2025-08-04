Home > Elections > Bihar Elections > Ajay Kumar Kushwaha

Ajay Kumar Kushwaha

Ajay Kumar Kushwaha, aged 36, is contesting the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections as a candidate from the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) representing the Vaishali constituency. He completed his 12th from A.B.S. College, Lalganj under the Inter Council Bihar, Patna in 2001. Professionally, he is associated with the Vaishali Rice Mill in the Industrial Area of Hajipur. He has declared assets worth ₹4.96 crore and liabilities totaling ₹8.09 crore. He is listed in the 125-Vaishali (Bihar) constituency, at Serial No. 161 in Part No. 27. Ajay Kumar Kushwaha combines industrial experience with political ambition in his electoral journey.

Ajay Kumar Kushwaha

Candidate NameAjay Kumar Kushwaha
Assets and LiabilitiesAssets of Rs 4,96,87,916 ~4 Crore+

and Liabilities of Rs 8,09,85,000 ~8 Crore+

Educational Details12th Pass

12th from A.B.S. Collage Lalganj In 2001, Inter Council Bihar, Patna

NameAJAY KUMAR KUSHWAHA
ResidenceVAISHALI (VAISHALI)
PartyLJP
RelationNathuni Prasad Singh
Age36
Voter Info125 Vaishali (Bihar) constituency, at Serial no 161 in Part no 27
Self ProfessionVaishali Rice Mill Industrial Area Hajipur
Spouse ProfessionBoutique Palace, Uma Palace-401, Patna
