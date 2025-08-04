25
|Candidate Name
|Ajay Kumar Kushwaha
|Assets and Liabilities
|Assets of Rs 4,96,87,916 ~4 Crore+
and Liabilities of Rs 8,09,85,000 ~8 Crore+
|Educational Details
|12th Pass
12th from A.B.S. Collage Lalganj In 2001, Inter Council Bihar, Patna
|Name
|AJAY KUMAR KUSHWAHA
|Residence
|VAISHALI (VAISHALI)
|Party
|LJP
|Relation
|Nathuni Prasad Singh
|Age
|36
|Voter Info
|125 Vaishali (Bihar) constituency, at Serial no 161 in Part no 27
|Self Profession
|Vaishali Rice Mill Industrial Area Hajipur
|Spouse Profession
|Boutique Palace, Uma Palace-401, Patna