Ajay Kumar Kushwaha, aged 36, is contesting the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections as a candidate from the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) representing the Vaishali constituency. He completed his 12th from A.B.S. College, Lalganj under the Inter Council Bihar, Patna in 2001. Professionally, he is associated with the Vaishali Rice Mill in the Industrial Area of Hajipur. He has declared assets worth ₹4.96 crore and liabilities totaling ₹8.09 crore. He is listed in the 125-Vaishali (Bihar) constituency, at Serial No. 161 in Part No. 27. Ajay Kumar Kushwaha combines industrial experience with political ambition in his electoral journey.