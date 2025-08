Ajay Kumar Mandal, aged 41, is contesting the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections from the Bhartiya Party (Loktantrik) representing the Nathnagar constituency in Bhagalpur. He completed 7th grade from Rajkiya High School, Mamalakha Sabour in 1999. Professionally, he works as a driver and has declared assets worth ₹13,400 with no liabilities. He is registered as a voter in the 158-Nathnagar (Bihar) constituency, at Serial No. 375 in Part No. 287. Ajay Kumar Mandal presents a grounded and working-class voice in Bihar's political spectrum.