19
|Candidate Name
|Ajay Kumar
|Assets and Liabilities
|Assets of Rs 48,30,000 ~48 Lacs+
and Liabilities of Rs 1,32,000 ~1 Lacs+
|Educational Details
|Graduate Professional
BHMS from BNM College Saharsa B.U. Mujzaffarpur
|Name
|AJAY KUMAR
|Residence
|NALANDA (NALANDA)
|Party
|Jan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik)
|Relation
|Drigpal Prasad
|Age
|39
|Voter Info
|176 Nalanda (Bihar) constituency, at Serial no 54 in Part no 237
|Self Profession
|Doctor, Social Service
|Spouse Profession
|Government Service (GNM)