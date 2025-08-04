Home > Elections > Bihar Elections > Ajay Kumar

Ajay Kumar, aged 39, is contesting the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections as a candidate from the Jan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik) in the Nalanda constituency. He holds a BHMS degree from BNM College, Saharsa, affiliated with B.R.A. Bihar University, Muzaffarpur. He is a medical practitioner by profession and actively engaged in social service. Ajay Kumar has declared assets worth ₹48.3 lakhs and liabilities of ₹1.32 lakhs. He is listed as a voter in the 176-Nalanda (Bihar) constituency, at Serial No. 54 in Part No. 237. Known for his blend of medical service and grassroots work, Ajay Kumar represents a people-first approach in Bihar politics.

Candidate NameAjay Kumar
Assets and LiabilitiesAssets of Rs 48,30,000 ~48 Lacs+

and Liabilities of Rs 1,32,000 ~1 Lacs+

Educational DetailsGraduate Professional

BHMS from BNM College Saharsa B.U. Mujzaffarpur

NameAJAY KUMAR
ResidenceNALANDA (NALANDA)
PartyJan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik)
RelationDrigpal Prasad
Age39
Voter Info176 Nalanda (Bihar) constituency, at Serial no 54 in Part no 237
Self ProfessionDoctor, Social Service
Spouse ProfessionGovernment Service (GNM)
