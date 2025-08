Ajay Kumar, aged 49, son of Narayan Singh, is contesting the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections as an Independent (IND) candidate from the Muzaffarpur constituency. He completed his LLB from S.K.J. Law College, Muzaffarpur in 1999. Professionally, he is engaged in business and social work. He has declared assets worth ₹1.11 crore and no liabilities. Although the exact serial and part numbers are not listed, he is a registered voter in the 94-Muzaffarpur (Bihar) constituency. Ajay Kumar brings legal knowledge, entrepreneurial experience, and a commitment to public service into Bihar’s political field.