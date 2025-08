Ajay Kumar, aged 50, is contesting the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections as a candidate from the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) representing the Obra constituency in Aurangabad. He completed his graduation from Oriental College, Patna in 1990. He is professionally engaged in the seed business, and has declared assets worth ₹2.11 crore with no liabilities. He is a registered voter in the 220-Obra (Bihar) constituency, appearing at Serial No. 420 in Part No. 124. Ajay Kumar brings decades of business experience and a stable financial profile to Bihar’s political platform.