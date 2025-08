Ajay Kumar Paswan, aged 35, is contesting the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections as an Independent (IND) candidate from the Pirpainti (SC) constituency in Bhagalpur. He completed his Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) from Sabaur College, Tilka Manjhi Bhagalpur University in 2011. Professionally engaged as an agriculturist and social worker, he has declared assets worth ₹19.84 lakhs and no liabilities. He is listed in the 154-Pirpainti (Bihar) constituency, at Serial No. 200 in Part No. 23. Ajay Kumar Paswan represents grassroots leadership grounded in community welfare and rural development.