Ajay Kumar S/O Raghunath Ojha

Ajay Kumar, aged 45, son of Raghunath Ojha, is a candidate from Bajjikanchal Vikas Party contesting the Bochaha (Muzaffarpur) constituency in Bihar Election 2025. He is a graduate with a B.A. from Shyam Nandan Sahay College (1989) and completed his 12th from LS College in 1987. Professionally engaged in business, he has declared assets worth ₹3.15 lakh and has no liabilities. His name is listed on the electoral roll for 91-Bochaha constituency, Serial No. 658 in Part No. 106.