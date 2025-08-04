Home > Elections > Bihar Elections > Ajay Kumar S/O Raghunath Ojha

Ajay Kumar, aged 45, son of Raghunath Ojha, is a candidate from Bajjikanchal Vikas Party contesting the Bochaha (Muzaffarpur) constituency in Bihar Election 2025. He is a graduate with a B.A. from Shyam Nandan Sahay College (1989) and completed his 12th from LS College in 1987. Professionally engaged in business, he has declared assets worth ₹3.15 lakh and has no liabilities. His name is listed on the electoral roll for 91-Bochaha constituency, Serial No. 658 in Part No. 106.

Candidate NameAjay Kumar S/O Raghunath Ojha
Assets and LiabilitiesAssets of Rs 3,15,000 ~3 Lacs+

and Liabilities of Nil

Educational DetailsGraduate

B.A. From Shyam Nandan Sahay Muzaffarpur in 1989, 12th Pass from LS College Muzaffarpur in 1987

NameAJAY KUMAR S/O RAGHUNATH OJHA
ResidenceMUZAFFARPUR (MUZAFFARPUR)
PartyBajjikanchal Vikas Party
RelationRaghunath Ojha
Age45
Voter Info91 Bochaha (Bihar) constituency, at Serial no 658 in Part no 106
Self ProfessionBusiness
Spouse ProfessionHouse Wife, Folk Song Singer
