12
|Candidate Name
|Ajay Kumar S/O Raghunath Ojha
|Assets and Liabilities
|Assets of Rs 3,15,000 ~3 Lacs+
and Liabilities of Nil
|Educational Details
|Graduate
B.A. From Shyam Nandan Sahay Muzaffarpur in 1989, 12th Pass from LS College Muzaffarpur in 1987
|Name
|AJAY KUMAR S/O RAGHUNATH OJHA
|Residence
|MUZAFFARPUR (MUZAFFARPUR)
|Party
|Bajjikanchal Vikas Party
|Relation
|Raghunath Ojha
|Age
|45
|Voter Info
|91 Bochaha (Bihar) constituency, at Serial no 658 in Part no 106
|Self Profession
|Business
|Spouse Profession
|House Wife, Folk Song Singer