Ajay Kumar Sah, aged 52, is a candidate from the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party running for the Katihar (Bihar) constituency in the 2025 Bihar Assembly Election. He completed his Intermediate in 1982 from Darshan Sah College, Katihar. Professionally, he is a businessman. He has declared total assets worth ₹1.05 crore and has no liabilities. His voter details place him in 63-Katihar constituency, at Serial No. 293 in Part No. 123.