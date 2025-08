Ajay Kumar Shukla, aged 46, is an Independent candidate from the Pipra (Purvi Champaran) constituency in the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections. He is literate, with a profession in agriculture. His declared assets total ₹1.76 crore, and he has no liabilities. As per voter records, he is listed in 17-Pipra constituency, Serial No. 157, Part No. 161.