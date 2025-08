Ajay Kumar Singh, aged 30, is contesting as an Independent candidate from Dinara (Rohtas) in the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections. A graduate of Veer Kunwar Singh University (2009), he is engaged in social work and agriculture. He has declared assets of ₹53.12 lakh and liabilities of ₹50,000. His voter registration is in 210-Dinara constituency, Serial No. 121, Part No. 114.