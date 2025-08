Ajay Kumar Singh, aged 50, is a Republican Party of India (Rashtriya) candidate from Maner (Patna) in the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections. He completed Intermediate education from Dwaraka College, Lohia Nagar, Patna, and is professionally involved in agriculture. He has assets worth ₹41 lakh and no liabilities. His voter enrollment is in 187-Maner constituency, Serial No. 15, Part No. 278.