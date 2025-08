Ajay Kumar, aged 40, is contesting the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections as a candidate from the Aam Janta Party Rashtriya, representing the Suryagarha constituency in Lakhisarai. He completed I.Sc. and D.L.Ed. through the Bihar Intermediate Council, Patna and NIOS. He is professionally engaged as the director of a private school. Ajay Kumar has declared assets worth ₹93 lakhs and no liabilities. He is registered as a voter in the 167-Suryagarha (Bihar) constituency, at Serial No. 14 in Part No. 241. With a background in education and leadership, Ajay Kumar advocates for grassroots transformation through schooling and community upliftment.