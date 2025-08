Ajam Tara, aged 25, is contesting the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections as an Independent (IND) candidate from the Barauli constituency in Gopalganj. She completed her graduation from Kamla Rai College, Gopalganj in 2018 and her Intermediate from Women’s College, Gopalganj in 2013. Professionally listed as Nil, she has declared assets worth ₹61.22 lakhs with no liabilities. Her voter registration is in 100-Barauli (Bihar) constituency, at Serial No. 246 in Part No. 115. Ajam Tara brings youth, education, and transparency into the political arena.