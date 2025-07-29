Home > Elections > Bihar Elections > Fazal Ahmad

Fazal Ahmad (55), a JD(S) leader and Professor at S.G.G.M College Patna, holds a Ph.D. (2009, Veer Kunwar Singh University) and M.Com (1987, Patna University). Residing in Kumhrar, Patna, he's a voter in Digha (Bihar) constituency (Sr. No. 455, Part 213). His declared assets are Rs 1.86 Cr+, with liabilities of Rs 44 Lacs+. Explore his profile and commitment to Bihar's development.

Candidate NameFazal Ahmad
Assets and LiabilitiesAssets of Rs 1,86,22,000 ~1 Crore+
and Liabilities of Rs 44,00,000 ~44 Lacs+
Educational DetailsDoctorate
Ph.D. From Veer Kunwar Singh University Year 2009 & M.Com. From Patna University Patna Year 1987
NameFAZAL AHMAD
ResidenceKUMHRAR (PATNA)
PartyJD(S)
RelationShahabuddin
Age55
Voter Info181 Digha (Bihar) constituency, at Serial no 455 in Part no 213
Self ProfessionProfessor S.G.G.M College Patna
Spouse ProfessionProfessor , A.N , College Patna
Tags: Bihar Election 2025Bihar ElectionsFazal Ahmad

