Kamlesh Kant Chaudhary, a 48-year-old candidate from the Bhartiya Lok Chetna Party, is contesting from Phulwari (SC) in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. With a graduate degree in B.A. from B.D.E. College, Patna, and a profession in agriculture, he aims to bring development to his constituency. His declared assets stand at ₹66.23 lakhs with zero liabilities. Enrolled as a voter in 188-Phulwari constituency, his presence reflects the party's focus on social upliftment and rural issues.