Lalu Das, an Independent candidate from Bathnaha (SC), Sitamarhi, is contesting in the Bihar Assembly Election 2020. At 51 years old, he brings experience in social service and farming. Educated up to the 8th standard at Madhya School, Parsa Khurd, Lalu Das is enrolled as a voter in the 25-Parihar constituency, with assets of ₹4.2 lakhs and zero liabilities. He aims to represent local interests and marginalized communities with a development-focused agenda.