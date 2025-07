Santosh Kumar Ray, a 30-year-old Independent candidate from Marhaura constituency in Saran district, is contesting in the Bihar Assembly Election 2020. He holds a postgraduate degree (M.Tech) from the Heritage Institute of Technology (2015) and works in the private service sector. His election affidavit lists assets worth ₹78.77 lakhs and liabilities of ₹29 lakhs. He is a registered voter in Part 163, Serial No. 668, and resides in Marhaura, Bihar. His modern educational background and independent stance make him a notable candidate in this election.