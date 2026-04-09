CEC Gyanesh Kumar vs IAS Anurag Yadav: Heated Clash In Meeting Ends With ECI Removing Senior Bureaucrat, West Bengal Poll Observer – Here’s What Happened

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
anurag Yadav defamation-case attempted mass shooting NYC Mushahid Hussain gold and silver rate today B62 Studios Mia Khalifa 33 percent quota women Bihar CM race donald trump Delhi bed box murder case Iran ceasefire Donald Trump Iran policy Friends Matthew Perry death case anurag Yadav defamation-case attempted mass shooting NYC Mushahid Hussain gold and silver rate today B62 Studios Mia Khalifa 33 percent quota women Bihar CM race donald trump Delhi bed box murder case Iran ceasefire Donald Trump Iran policy Friends Matthew Perry death case anurag Yadav defamation-case attempted mass shooting NYC Mushahid Hussain gold and silver rate today B62 Studios Mia Khalifa 33 percent quota women Bihar CM race donald trump Delhi bed box murder case Iran ceasefire Donald Trump Iran policy Friends Matthew Perry death case anurag Yadav defamation-case attempted mass shooting NYC Mushahid Hussain gold and silver rate today B62 Studios Mia Khalifa 33 percent quota women Bihar CM race donald trump Delhi bed box murder case Iran ceasefire Donald Trump Iran policy Friends Matthew Perry death case
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
anurag Yadav defamation-case attempted mass shooting NYC Mushahid Hussain gold and silver rate today B62 Studios Mia Khalifa 33 percent quota women Bihar CM race donald trump Delhi bed box murder case Iran ceasefire Donald Trump Iran policy Friends Matthew Perry death case anurag Yadav defamation-case attempted mass shooting NYC Mushahid Hussain gold and silver rate today B62 Studios Mia Khalifa 33 percent quota women Bihar CM race donald trump Delhi bed box murder case Iran ceasefire Donald Trump Iran policy Friends Matthew Perry death case anurag Yadav defamation-case attempted mass shooting NYC Mushahid Hussain gold and silver rate today B62 Studios Mia Khalifa 33 percent quota women Bihar CM race donald trump Delhi bed box murder case Iran ceasefire Donald Trump Iran policy Friends Matthew Perry death case anurag Yadav defamation-case attempted mass shooting NYC Mushahid Hussain gold and silver rate today B62 Studios Mia Khalifa 33 percent quota women Bihar CM race donald trump Delhi bed box murder case Iran ceasefire Donald Trump Iran policy Friends Matthew Perry death case
LIVE TV
Home > Elections > CEC Gyanesh Kumar vs IAS Anurag Yadav: Heated Clash In Meeting Ends With ECI Removing Senior Bureaucrat, West Bengal Poll Observer – Here’s What Happened

CEC Gyanesh Kumar vs IAS Anurag Yadav: Heated Clash In Meeting Ends With ECI Removing Senior Bureaucrat, West Bengal Poll Observer – Here’s What Happened

The Election Commission of India has removed senior bureaucrat Anurag Yadav as Observer for the Cooch Behar South constituency ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections. The action reportedly followed a heated exchange between Yadav and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar during a virtual meeting.

ECI removes IAS officer Anurag Yadav as Cooch Behar South observer after clash with CEC Gyanesh Kumar during election review meeting. Photos: ANI, X.
ECI removes IAS officer Anurag Yadav as Cooch Behar South observer after clash with CEC Gyanesh Kumar during election review meeting. Photos: ANI, X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: April 9, 2026 14:20:43 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

CEC Gyanesh Kumar vs IAS Anurag Yadav: Heated Clash In Meeting Ends With ECI Removing Senior Bureaucrat, West Bengal Poll Observer – Here’s What Happened

The Election Commission of India on Wednesday removed senior bureaucrat Anurag Yadav from his post as Observer for Cooch Behar South constituency ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections.

Yadav was reportedly removed by ECI Gyanesh Kumar after a heated verbal exchange with Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar during a virtual meeting on April 8.

Reports mentioned that ECI took the decision based on what it described as “insubordination” and alleged administrative lapses. 

You Might Be Interested In

Reportedly, Yadav was unable to share basic information regarding the number of polling booths in the Cooch Behar South Assembly constituency.

Reports say that ‘inefficiency to provide the information’ infuriated the CEC, leading to sharp criticism of the senior officer. 
 
“How can an Observer who does not even know the number of booths in his own area be expected to conduct a free and fair election?” NAI reported, quoting sources. 

Reports say Kumar lost his cool during the meeting and told Yadav “to go back home.” However, Yadav, who has over 25 years of experience in administration, reportedly confronted the ECI. 

Yadav reportedly said, “You cannot speak to me like that. I have served for 25 years. You can’t treat us like this.”

The confrontation reportedly took place during a meeting of election observers from Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. The meeting was convened by ECI. 

Yadav is a 2000-batch IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre. According to the reports, Yadav is a senior IAS officer serving at the rank of principal secretary in the UP government.

Part of the attention the episode has drawn comes from Yadav’s own position in government. The source material identifies him as a senior IAS officer serving at the rank of principal secretary in the Uttar Pradesh government.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi argued that the impeachment process has been reduced to the discretion of a single individual, thereby eliminating the intended scrutiny by the Parliament.

“The impeachment process is reduced to the decision of one person. It eliminates any further scrutiny by the temple of democracy, by an adjudicatory body appointed by the Supreme Court and consultation of the Supreme Court,” Singhvi said in a press conference here.

He questioned the powers of the presiding officer (Speaker or Chairperson) in this matter.

“Did the constitution makers, ever did Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, whose anniversary is coming next week, ever imagine that you would put certain things in the hands of a single person to an extent where his accountability would be reduced to zero?” Singhvi asked.

Highlighting the six stages of impeachment outlined by the Supreme Court, the senior Congress leader said that the apex court’s order “ends everything at the first stage” by “telescoping” the six stages of impeachment.

“The court there itemised that impeachment has roughly six stages. The problem with this order is that it ends everything at the first stage. It triangulates all the six stages; it telescopes all the six stages as if that power, that architecture, that sequence at the threshold can be so narrowly looked at only by the presiding officer. If this approach is followed, you tell me, how will you ever go to impeachment in a committee? How will you ever go to the collective process of parliamentary wisdom?”

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Who Is ‘Nila’? Humanoid Robot In Saree Welcomes Voters At VOC Government School Polling Station In Puducherry | WATCH

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: anurag YadavAssembly Elections 2026ECIElection comissionGyanesh Kumarhome-hero-pos-1west bengal assembly election 2026west bengal elections

RELATED News

ET Now Awards 2026: 5 Visionaries and Organizations Driving Innovation Across Industries

Who Is ‘Nila’? Humanoid Robot In Saree Welcomes Voters At VOC Government School Polling Station In Puducherry | WATCH

Devotees Pour 11,000 Liters Of Milk Into Narmada, Netizens Outraged Over Waste While Children Sleep Hungry, WATCH VIDEO

PM Narendra Modi’s Big Statement On Women Reservation: 33% Women Reservation ‘Need Of The Hour’, Delay Will Be ‘Deeply Unfortunate’

Who Is Vijay Kumar Chaudhary? JD(U) Leader And Nitish Kumar’s Trusted Aide As Samrat Choudhary Emerges Frontrunner For Bihar CM

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Rex Heuermann? US Beach Serial Killer Admits Luring, Strangling, Chopping, Dumping Bodies in Sacks of 8 Sex Workers

CEC Gyanesh Kumar vs IAS Anurag Yadav: Heated Clash In Meeting Ends With ECI Removing Senior Bureaucrat, West Bengal Poll Observer – Here’s What Happened

Kolkata Weather Update, IPL 2026 KKR vs LSG: Will Rain Play Spoilsport Between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants? | IPL Match Today

Did Ramayana’s Lakshman Ravi Dubey Just Surpass Ranbir Kapoor In IMDB Rankings? All About The TV Star Making Waves

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pakistan Super League Matches in India

CRPF Recruitment 2026 Notification Released Check Eligibility, Salary and Key dates To Apply

Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release Delayed Amid IPL 2026 Buzz, Fans Guess New Streaming Date And Reasons Behind Postponement

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: New Video Of Nashik Astrologer Surfaces Where Self-Proclaimed Godman Lifts A Young Girl And….

Unnati Hooda vs Tomoka Miyazaki: When And Where to Watch Badminton Asia Championships 2026 in India

UAE Weather Today April 9: Rain Likely in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah as NCM Warns of Cloudy Skies, Gusty Winds, Heavy Showers Likely Till THIS Date

CEC Gyanesh Kumar vs IAS Anurag Yadav: Heated Clash In Meeting Ends With ECI Removing Senior Bureaucrat, West Bengal Poll Observer – Here’s What Happened

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

CEC Gyanesh Kumar vs IAS Anurag Yadav: Heated Clash In Meeting Ends With ECI Removing Senior Bureaucrat, West Bengal Poll Observer – Here’s What Happened

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

CEC Gyanesh Kumar vs IAS Anurag Yadav: Heated Clash In Meeting Ends With ECI Removing Senior Bureaucrat, West Bengal Poll Observer – Here’s What Happened
CEC Gyanesh Kumar vs IAS Anurag Yadav: Heated Clash In Meeting Ends With ECI Removing Senior Bureaucrat, West Bengal Poll Observer – Here’s What Happened
CEC Gyanesh Kumar vs IAS Anurag Yadav: Heated Clash In Meeting Ends With ECI Removing Senior Bureaucrat, West Bengal Poll Observer – Here’s What Happened
CEC Gyanesh Kumar vs IAS Anurag Yadav: Heated Clash In Meeting Ends With ECI Removing Senior Bureaucrat, West Bengal Poll Observer – Here’s What Happened

QUICK LINKS