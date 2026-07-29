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Home > Elections > Datia Bypoll 2026: All You Need to Know About the Constituency, Candidates and Key Issues

Datia Bypoll 2026: All You Need to Know About the Constituency, Candidates and Key Issues

Voting for the Datia Assembly by-election 2026 will be held on July 30, with results on August 3. Here's a look at the top candidates, key election issues, security arrangements, and what is at stake in the crucial Madhya Pradesh bypoll.

Voting for the Datia Assembly by-election 2026 will be held on July 30, with results on August 3. Photo: ANI
Voting for the Datia Assembly by-election 2026 will be held on July 30, with results on August 3. Photo: ANI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Wed 2026-07-29 13:03 IST

Datia Bypoll 2026: Voting for the Datia Assembly by-election in Madhya Pradesh will take place on July 30 2026, and then the votes will be counted on August 3 2026. The bypoll basically became needed after Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti lost his Assembly seat in April 2026, following his conviction in a bank fraud matter. Campaigning wrapped up on July 28, and security arrangements have been tightened, with everything being watched a bit more closely as the polling day comes near. Officials have sealed liquor shops right at the district border areas, and heavy police forces have been deployed, and flag marches carried out to ensure peaceful voting. \

Who Are Top Candidates For Datia Bypoll 2026

BJP candidate Ashutosh Tiwari, who is contesting his very first election, filed his nomination papers at the Datia Collector’s office, in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal, and also the party’s state in-charge Mahendra Singh. Former Home Minister Narottam Mishra, who has represented Datia three times, was there too. His appearance came just a few days after his supporters had protested, when the BJP denied him the ticket for the bypoll.

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Congress candidate Ghanshyam Singh, a former MLA from the nearby Sewda constituency, filed his nomination papers as well. He was with senior Congress leaders, including Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar and MLA Phool Singh Baraiya.

On the other side, Damodar Singh Yadav of the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) has come up as a firm contender, with backing from party chief and Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad. His campaign has made the contest feel more competitive, turning this by-election into a three-way clash, not the normal BJP versus Congress battle, so it is going to be interesting now. 

From Lack of Jobs to Farmers’ Issues: What Are Key Issues 

The key problems in the Datia Assembly by-election seem to be several, including what farmers are dealing with, then the lack of jobs, and the not-so-great infrastructure, and also the political tension around how candidates are picked.  
Fertiliser shortage and crop losses: Farmers have been complaining about this regular shortage of fertilisers. Congress has also gone on record about crop damage , and they say the government is not managing to give compensation properly or on time.  
Youth unemployment: Getting work for young people is still a big worry for voters. Congress leaders, including Jitu Patwari, have targeted the BJP government, pointing to unemployment that is going up, and to malnutrition issues across the state. 
Infrastructure issues: Many urban voters are asking for better roads, cleaner civic facilities, and the timely completion, along with proper upkeep, of public infrastructure. This includes the city sports stadium.

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Datia Bypoll 2026: All You Need to Know About the Constituency, Candidates and Key Issues
Tags: Assembly Bypollsindian politicsMadhya Pradesh Elections

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Datia Bypoll 2026: All You Need to Know About the Constituency, Candidates and Key Issues

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Datia Bypoll 2026: All You Need to Know About the Constituency, Candidates and Key Issues
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