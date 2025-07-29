Day-2 SIR Hearing In SC; Court Warns EC Against Mass Exclusions

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday cautioned the Election Commission that any action taken outside the scope of its official notification regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar would invite judicial intervention.

The remark came during Day 2 of the hearing on a batch of petitions challenging the revision exercise, which is being conducted ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi noted that as a constitutional authority, the Commission must adhere strictly to the legal framework and ensure no eligible voter is excluded arbitrarily.

The bench was examining pleas concerning large-scale exclusions and procedural lapses in the voter list revision.

The bench noted that large-scale exclusions would invite court scrutiny. Even if only a few affected people come forward, the Court will examine the issue.

Senior advocates Kapil Sibal, Gopal Sankaranarayanan, Prashant Bhushan appeared for the petitioners.

Sibal said that a large number of people were not given the right to file objections.

The top court put the matter for further hearing on August 12 and 13.

Yesterday, during the hearing, Justice Surya Kant observed that Aadhaar and the Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) must be treated as valid documents for inclusion in the voter list.

The bench emphasised that large-scale exclusions cannot be permitted and that any suspicion of forgery should be addressed on a case-by-case basis.

