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Home > Elections > Exit Poll Date 2026: Why Are There No Exit Polls After Voting Today In Kerala, Puducherry And Assam? Here’s What EC Rules Say; Check The Exact Date and Time

Exit Poll Date 2026: Why Are There No Exit Polls After Voting Today In Kerala, Puducherry And Assam? Here’s What EC Rules Say; Check The Exact Date and Time

Assembly Elections 2026 Exit Poll Date and Time: No exit polls will be released after voting in Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry today due to the Election Commission’s ban under Section 126A. Exit polls are prohibited from April 9 to April 29, and will be published only after 6:30 PM on April 29.

No exit polls will be released after voting. (Photo: ANI)
No exit polls will be released after voting. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: April 9, 2026 16:12:33 IST

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Exit Poll Date 2026: Why Are There No Exit Polls After Voting Today In Kerala, Puducherry And Assam? Here’s What EC Rules Say; Check The Exact Date and Time

Assembly Elections 2026 Exit Poll Date and Time: Despite the ongoing polling in Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry, there is one main absence when it comes to exit polls related to the election results. While the voting process in these states will conclude on April 9, no exit poll results will be revealed on today. The reason for this is the strict guidelines set forth by the ECI to hold elections fairly in phases.

Here are the reasons for why exit polls are not allowed today and when they will eventually see the light of the day.

Why are there no exit polls today?

This can be attributed to the fact that the 2026 Assembly Elections are taking place in several rounds in various states. While Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry are going to the polls today, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal will hold their elections later this month.

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Tamil Nadu Elections Date: April 23

Elections in West Bengal will be held in two rounds on April 23 and April 29

As some states are yet to go to the polls, ECI has banned exit polls all over India until the election process is complete in all states.

It implies that even though one state has finished its voting, the results of an exit poll cannot be published until the last round of voting has been held.

What are the Election Commission Guidelines for Exit Polls?

The regulation is provided for under Section 126A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which provides the ECI the authority to manage exit polls.

In clear terms, the Commission notes that:

Exit polls are prohibited starting April 9, 7:00 AM.

The restriction will stay in effect until April 29, 6:30 PM, 2026.

Publication of exit polls will amount to an offence against the law.

Penalties include: Two years imprisonment, A fine or both

The objective is to prevent voter interference in states that have not yet participated in voting.

When Will Exit Poll Results Be Announced for the 2026 Assembly Elections in Kerala, Assam, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal?

The results from the exit polls in all five states, namely Kerala, Assam, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal, will be announced only after the voting ends in the last phase.

Date and Time:

April 29, 2026, post 6:30 PM

It is only after this time that media organisations and polling agencies would be able to declare their forecasts.

The poll agency Axis My India has also stated that they will follow the guidelines and announce the results only after the stipulated time.

What Are Exit Polls?

An exit poll is an opinion survey conducted by organizations after voters come out of the polling stations. It tries to predict the outcome of the election through the opinions of voters.

Though exit polls have created hype in many elections, there have been cases where they were proved to be wrong in their predictions.

Elections in India: What are the Important Points to Note for voters?

The election process will be conducted in three states in India:

Assam: 126 assembly constituencies

Kerala: 140 assembly constituencies

Puducherry: 30 assembly constituencies

Number of Voters:

Assam: 2.5 crore voters, of which around 5.7 lakh are first-time voters

Kerala: 2.7 crore voters, of which 4.24 lakh are first-time voters

Puducherry: 9.4 lakh voters, of which 23,000 are first-time voters

Total Number of Polling Stations:

Assam: 31,486

Kerala: 30,471

Puducherry: 1,099

Exit Poll Date 2026: Why Are There No Exit Polls After Voting Today In Kerala, Puducherry And Assam? Here’s What EC Rules Say; Check The Exact Date and Time

Will Exit Polls Be Released State-Wise Today?

The answer is no for all three regions:

  • Assam: Exit polls will not be released today

  • Kerala: Exit polls are also restricted

  • Puducherry: Exit polls remain banned

The restriction applies uniformly across all states, regardless of when voting ends locally.

What is the purpose of exit polls?

The exit poll ban is designed to majorly prevent influencing voters in states where polling is pending. It is to ensure a level playing field for all political parties. Exit polls are there to maintain the integrity of the electoral process

Delaying the results of the exit polls guarantees that the behaviour of voters during subsequent phases is not impacted by forecasts from the earlier phases. As the voters in the states of Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry go to the polls, there is no hope of receiving results of exit polls until now. 

The Election Commission of India regulations state that all the exit polls will be published after April 29, 2026, after 6:30 PM, once the voting process ends in West Bengal. Until that time, publication of exit polls is completely barred according to law.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra Bypolls: Why Did Congress Withdraw Its Candidate Against Sunetra Pawar? Late Ajit Pawar’s Wife To Win Baramati Seat Uncontested

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Exit Poll Date 2026: Why Are There No Exit Polls After Voting Today In Kerala, Puducherry And Assam? Here’s What EC Rules Say; Check The Exact Date and Time

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Exit Poll Date 2026: Why Are There No Exit Polls After Voting Today In Kerala, Puducherry And Assam? Here’s What EC Rules Say; Check The Exact Date and Time
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