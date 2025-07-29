30
|Candidate Name
|Fazal Ahmad
|Assets and Liabilities
|Assets of Rs 1,86,22,000 ~1 Crore+
and Liabilities of Rs 44,00,000 ~44 Lacs+
|Educational Details
|Doctorate
Ph.D. From Veer Kunwar Singh University Year 2009 & M.Com. From Patna University Patna Year 1987
|Name
|FAZAL AHMAD
|Residence
|KUMHRAR (PATNA)
|Party
|JD(S)
|Relation
|Shahabuddin
|Age
|55
|Voter Info
|181 Digha (Bihar) constituency, at Serial no 455 in Part no 213
|Self Profession
|Professor S.G.G.M College Patna
|Spouse Profession
|Professor , A.N , College Patna