Fazal Ahmad (55), a JD(S) leader and Professor at S.G.G.M College Patna, holds a Ph.D. (2009, Veer Kunwar Singh University) and M.Com (1987, Patna University). Residing in Kumhrar, Patna, he's a voter in Digha (Bihar) constituency (Sr. No. 455, Part 213). His declared assets are Rs 1.86 Cr+, with liabilities of Rs 44 Lacs+. Explore his profile and commitment to Bihar's development.