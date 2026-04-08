‘Fear-Free Polls Or…’: Election Commission Sends Tough Message To TMC, Issues Stern Warning After Derek O’Brien Clash

O’Brien said, “Today, we went to the Chief Election Commissioner. He told us ‘get lost’ within 7 minutes of the meeting. The meeting started at 10:02 AM and ended at 10:07 AM… When we told him that you are transferring officials, and how you would want to conduct a free and fair election? And then he said, leave from here… What I saw today is a shame. I challenge the Election Commission to release the video or audio of what happened today.”

“One of our colleagues congratulated him on being the only CEC in India to have notices in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to be removed, and on that issue, today, all like-minded anti-BJP parties together are having a press conference at 4-4:30 in the evening,” he said.

Meanwhile, as per the Election Commission Officials, Chief Election Commissioner(CEC) Gyanesh Kumar requested TMC MP Derek O’Brien to maintain decorum, stating that shouting and inappropriate behaviour are unacceptable in the Commission’s premises.

Earlier in the day, referring to the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal, the ECI affirmed that the 2026 State Assembly elections will be free from fear and violence.

In an X post, the ECI called for no booth and source jamming on the days of polling in West Bengal.”ECI’s Straight-talk to Trinamool Congress. This time, the Elections in West Bengal would surely be: Fear-free, Violence-free, Intimidation-free, Inducement-free and without any Raid, Booth Jamming and Source Jamming,” the poll body said.

A meeting between a delegation of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday turned tense, with TMC MP Derek O’Brien alleging that the Chief Election Commissioner asked them to leave within five minutes. He also challenged the Commission to release video or audio of the meeting

(Inputs From ANI)

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