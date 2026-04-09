Kerala Exit Poll Date: When Will Exit Polls Be Released? Why Are They Not Out Today? Check ECI Guidelines And More Details For April 2026 Elections

Kerala Exit Poll Date and Time: The political heat in Kerala has finally begun to settle as voters across the state cast their ballots on April 9, 2026. However, even as polling concluded, many are eagerly waiting for exit poll results to get an early sense of the electoral outcome.

Despite the curiosity, exit polls are not being released today and there’s a clear reason behind it. Strict rules laid down by the Election Commission of India (ECI) prevent their publication until the entire multi-phase election process concludes.

Kerala Election Date and Voting Details

The Kerala Legislative Assembly elections were held on April 9, 2026, with polling taking place from morning until 6:00 PM. The election aims to decide representatives for all 140 seats in the state assembly.

According to official data, over 2.69 crore voters were eligible to cast their votes, making it a significant democratic exercise in the state.

Kerala Election Result Date

The results of the Kerala Assembly elections will be announced on May 4, 2026. Vote counting is scheduled to begin at 8:00 AM, with trends expected to emerge soon after counting starts.

Why Are Exit Polls Not Released Today?

Many voters are wondering why exit polls are not available immediately after voting ends. The answer lies in the ECI’s strict regulations.

The Election Commission of India has imposed a complete ban on conducting and publishing exit polls during the entire election period. Since the 2026 elections are being conducted in multiple states and phases, exit poll results cannot be shared until the final phase concludes.

Kerala Exit Poll Date 2026

Exit polls for Kerala will be released only after 6:30 PM on April 29, 2026. This is when the final phase of voting across all participating states will conclude, allowing agencies to legally publish their findings.

What Do ECI Guidelines Say on Exit Polls?

As per the rules set by the Election Commission of India, exit polls cannot be conducted or disseminated from 7:00 AM on April 9 to 6:30 PM on April 29, 2026.

This restriction applies to all platforms, including television, print, digital media, and social media. The aim is to ensure that voters in states where polling is still ongoing are not influenced by projected outcomes.

Any violation of these rules can lead to strict action under Section 126A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. Offenders may face up to two years of imprisonment, a fine, or both.

What Is the 48-Hour Silence Period?

In addition to the exit poll ban, the Election Commission of India enforces a mandatory 48-hour “silence period” before polling ends in each state.

During this period, all forms of public campaigning are prohibited. Political rallies, advertisements, and public appeals must stop, although limited door-to-door campaigning is allowed.

In states like Kerala and Puducherry, the silence period began at 6:00 PM before polling day, ensuring voters could make decisions without last-minute influence.

Agencies to Release Exit Polls

Once the ban is lifted, several agencies and media organisations will release their exit poll predictions. These include well-known names such as Axis My India, CVoter, Today’s Chanakya, IPSOS, and others.

Axis My India has already stated that it will strictly follow ECI guidelines and release its exit poll data only after the permitted time on April 29.

Why Are Exit Polls Important?

Exit polls provide an early indication of voter sentiment and possible election outcomes. While not always accurate, they help analysts and the public understand voting trends and political shifts.

They also play a role in identifying patterns across regions and demographics, offering insights beyond just the final results.

While polling in Kerala has concluded, the wait for exit poll results continues due to the strict regulations imposed by the Election Commission of India. Voters will have to wait until April 29 for exit poll predictions and until May 4 for the final results.

Until then, the political suspense remains very much alive.

FAQs: Kerala Exit Poll Date 2026

Q1. When will Kerala exit polls be released in 2026?

Kerala exit polls will be released on April 29, 2026, after 6:30 PM, once the final phase of voting across all states is completed.

Q2. Why are exit polls not released today in Kerala?

Exit polls are not released today because the Election Commission of India (ECI) has imposed a ban during the entire polling period to ensure free and fair elections.

Q3. What are the ECI guidelines on exit polls?

The ECI prohibits the conduct and publication of exit polls from the beginning of voting in the first phase until the end of voting in the final phase across all states.

Q4. What is the duration of the exit poll ban in 2026 elections?

The ban is in effect from 7:00 AM on April 09, 2026, to 6:30 PM on April 29, 2026.

Q5. Will any agency release Kerala exit polls before April 29?

No. Reputed agencies like Axis My India, CVoter, and others follow ECI rules and will not release any exit poll data before the permitted time.

Q6. When will Kerala Assembly Election results be announced?

The results will be declared on May 04, 2026, with counting starting from 8:00 AM.

Q7. How many seats are there in the Kerala Assembly elections?

The Kerala Legislative Assembly has 140 seats.

Q8. How many voters are eligible in Kerala elections 2026?

According to official data, around 26.9 million voters are eligible to vote in the Kerala Assembly elections.

Q9. Who conducts exit polls in India?

Exit polls are conducted by survey agencies and media organisations such as Axis My India, CVoter, Today’s Chanakya, IPSOS, and others.

Q10. What is the purpose of exit polls?

Exit polls provide early insights into voter preferences, help analyse trends, and offer a broad prediction of election outcomes.

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