Why Does The Prime Minister Of India Take Oath Of Office & Secrecy?

On Wednesday itself Narendra Modi has resigned from the PM post, and now the prep is underway for Mr. Modi’s swearing in ceremony on 9th June.

Modi is once again, for the third consecutive term is set to take charge as India’s prime minister with the BJP-led NDA winning 293 seats in the Lok sabha polls 2024.

So, as the whole nation waits for tomorrow’s swearing in ceremony. Let’s know the significance and history of Oath Taking ceremony.

History of Oath taking ceremony –

Since independence of India, 16 individuals have personally sat on the Prime Minister’s post in India. The Prime Minister’s post is given to the Leader of the majority party in the Lok Sabha. Follows are those leaders –

Significance of Oath taking ceremony –

In India, the president administers oath to the prime minister.

In his oath of office, the prime minister swears –

1. To bear faith and allegiance to the constitution of India,

2. To uphold the sovereignty and integrity of India,

3. 3. To faithfully and conscientiously discharge the duties of his office, and

4. To do so right to all manner of people in accordance with the constitution and the law, without fear or favour, affection or ill will.

The basic summary of the Prime Minister’s oath is that he swears in the name of God/Constitution that he will deliver his duties without any fear and Favour and protect the sovereignty and integrity of the country.

In his oath the Prime Minister also swear that he will not directly or indirectly communicate or reveal any information to any person on any matter that is bought under his consideration or becomes known to him as a Union Minister except as may be required for the due discharge of his duties as such minister. Hence the Prime Minister is authorized to share any information of the national interest with his cabinet colleagues, President and National Security Advisor etc. only.

But why prime minister takes oath?

The constitution of India does not specify any specific reason for the oath of the Prime Minister of India. But after going through the wordings of the oaths of office and secrecy it seems that the oaths of office and secrecy is a legal and spiritual practice.

In the oath taking ceremony the Prime Minister swears in the name of God that he is committed to maintain the dignity of his office and he shall maintain the sovereignty and integrity of the country in all circumstances.

Traditionally, the oath taking ceremony takes place at Durbar Hall, New Delhi. But Narendra Modi will take oath at the Rashtrapati Bhavan at 7PM today. This will be the fourth time that a Prime Minister takes oath at the Rashtrapati Bhavan’s forecourt.

