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Home > Elections > Manjalpur By-Election 2026: All About Constituency, Candidates And More

Manjalpur By-Election 2026: All About Constituency, Candidates And More

Manjalpur By-Election 2026: Know the key details about the Vadodara seat, BJP-Congress candidates, voter count, polling date, security arrangements and counting schedule.

Manjalpur By-Election 2026 (Image: ANI)
Manjalpur By-Election 2026 (Image: ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Wed 2026-07-29 13:17 IST

Elections for the Manjalpur assembly by-election, located in the district of Vadodara, state of Gujarat, will be conducted on 30 July 2026, wherein the BJP will contest directly against the Congress party. Voting for this particular election is scheduled at a time when it rains, and therefore, both the electoral body and the district authorities have made some special arrangements to conduct the polls without any interruptions due to rains.

Manjalpur By-Election 2026: What makes this Vadodara seat important?

Manjalpur is one of Gujarat’s 182 Assembly constituencies and became a separate seat after the 2008 delimitation. The constituency has traditionally been a BJP stronghold, with late MLA Yogesh Patel winning it in 2012, 2017 and 2022, each time with a significant margin. The constituency has 2,19,494 registered voters and 260 polling stations, according to the election details provided.

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Regarding the by-election of Manjalpur 2026, BJP is trying to retain its stronghold even though there is some displeasure within the party regarding the selection of candidates. The senior leaders of BJP including the Union ministers, Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and the President of State BJP have canvassed.

Manjalpur By-Election 2026: Who are BJP and Congress candidates?

The BJP has fielded former Vadodara Municipal Corporation councillor Satish Govindbhai Patel. A multiple-time VMC councillor, he also served as chairman of the civic body’s powerful standing committee and is a former Vadodara district BJP president. Patel is a 10th-pass candidate who completed his SSC from Pratap School, Vadodara, in 1983. His declared assets stand at Rs 51,52,83,376, with no liabilities listed.

The Congress has nominated senior Gujarat leader Bhikhabhai Rabari, whose candidature was approved by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. Rabari is the Gujarat Congress vice president and previously served as a minister in the Madhavsinh Solanki government during the 1990s. A professional graduate, he holds a B.E. in Mechanical Engineering from Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, completed in 1972. His declared assets are Rs 5,28,20,065, with no liabilities.

Manjalpur By-Election 2026: What are the key election arrangements?

Rain remains one of the immediate concerns, but authorities have completed preparations for peaceful polling. The election administration has arranged 100% webcasting, allowing the entire voting process to be monitored live from the control room at the Collector’s office.

Reportedly, More than 1,400 police personnel, along with paramilitary forces, have been deployed. Micro observers will also monitor selected polling stations. The home voting facility for voters above 85 years and differently-abled voters has already been completed.

Manjalpur By-Election 2026: When will voting and counting take place?

Manjalpur By-Election 2026 polls will be held on July 30, between 7 AM and 6 PM. Counting of votes will be held on August 3, 2026. The BJP is attempting to defend an assembly constituency they have won consecutively and Congress is trying to break their stronghold on it.

Also Read: Mumbai FDA Suspends Licences Of 5 Clubs: Cockroaches, Expired Food Found; Here’s What Happened   

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Manjalpur By-Election 2026: All About Constituency, Candidates And More
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Manjalpur By-Election 2026: All About Constituency, Candidates And More
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