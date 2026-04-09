LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Iran ceasefire Friends Matthew Perry death case benjamin netanyahu Delhi High Court case vivo Hyderabad entrepreneur death Ranthambore tiger video donald trump Iran ceasefire Friends Matthew Perry death case benjamin netanyahu Delhi High Court case vivo Hyderabad entrepreneur death Ranthambore tiger video donald trump Iran ceasefire Friends Matthew Perry death case benjamin netanyahu Delhi High Court case vivo Hyderabad entrepreneur death Ranthambore tiger video donald trump Iran ceasefire Friends Matthew Perry death case benjamin netanyahu Delhi High Court case vivo Hyderabad entrepreneur death Ranthambore tiger video
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Iran ceasefire Friends Matthew Perry death case benjamin netanyahu Delhi High Court case vivo Hyderabad entrepreneur death Ranthambore tiger video donald trump Iran ceasefire Friends Matthew Perry death case benjamin netanyahu Delhi High Court case vivo Hyderabad entrepreneur death Ranthambore tiger video donald trump Iran ceasefire Friends Matthew Perry death case benjamin netanyahu Delhi High Court case vivo Hyderabad entrepreneur death Ranthambore tiger video donald trump Iran ceasefire Friends Matthew Perry death case benjamin netanyahu Delhi High Court case vivo Hyderabad entrepreneur death Ranthambore tiger video
LIVE TV
Home > Elections > PM Narendra Modi’s Big Statement On Women Reservation: 33% Women Reservation ‘Need Of The Hour’, Delay Will Be ‘Deeply Unfortunate’

PM Narendra Modi’s Big Statement On Women Reservation: 33% Women Reservation ‘Need Of The Hour’, Delay Will Be ‘Deeply Unfortunate’

PM Narendra Modi said women’s reservation in legislative bodies is urgently needed to strengthen democracy and warned that any delay would be unfortunate. His remarks come as the government cleared a bill to implement 33% reservation for women by the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, highlighting women’s growing role in nation-building.

PM Narendra Modis Big Statement On Women Reservation 33 Women Reservation Need Of The Hour Delay Will Be Deeply Unfortunate 2 (Photo Credit - X)
PM Narendra Modis Big Statement On Women Reservation 33 Women Reservation Need Of The Hour Delay Will Be Deeply Unfortunate 2 (Photo Credit - X)

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Published: April 9, 2026 11:38:26 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

PM Narendra Modi’s Big Statement On Women Reservation: 33% Women Reservation ‘Need Of The Hour’, Delay Will Be ‘Deeply Unfortunate’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday higlighted that reservation for women in legislative bodies was the “need of the hour”. He said that any delay in bringing this reservation will be “deeply unfortunate”. “Reservation for women in legislative bodies is the need of the hour! This will make our democracy even more vibrant and participative. Any delay in bringing this reservation will be deeply unfortunate. Expressed my thoughts on the issue in this Op-Ed,” PM Modi posted on X.

 The PM’s remarks come as the Union cabinet on Thursday approved a draft amendment bill to the Women’s Reservation Act that will ensure its implementation in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. The amendment bill guarantees 33 per cent reservation in legislative bodies to women. The Prime Minister also shared an open editorial on the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, in which he emphasised the “vast” contribution of women in nation-building and commended their achievements across every field in the present time. PM Modi further noted that greater access to education, improved healthcare, enhanced financial inclusion, and basic amenities have strengthened the foundations of women’s participation in economic and social life.

 “Women constitute nearly half of India’s population. Their contributions to our nation are vast and invaluable. Today, India is witnessing remarkable achievements by women across every field. From science and technology to entrepreneurship, from sports to the armed forces and from music to the arts, women are at the forefront of India’s progress. Over the years, sustained efforts have been made to create an enabling environment for women’s empowerment. Greater access to education, improved healthcare, enhanced financial inclusion and better access to basic amenities have strengthened the foundations of women’s participation in economic and social life

You Might Be Interested In

The Prime Minister further highlighted the efforts made by the previous governments towards ensuring women’s reservation, adding that it never “saw the light of day”. He further considered the passage of Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam as one of the most special occasions of his life.

“It is imperative that the 2029 Lok Sabha elections and the Assembly elections to the various states in the coming times are conducted with women’s reservation in place. Over the decades, there have been repeated efforts to provide women with their rightful place in democratic institutions by the previous governments. Committees were made, bill drafts were introduced but they never saw the light of day. But the broad consensus has remained that women’s representation in legislative bodies has to increase.

 In September 2023, Parliament passed the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam with the same spirit of consensus. I consider it to be among the most special occasions of my life,” PM Modi wrote in his editorial.

PM Modi’s remarks come ahead of the special parliament session, set to commence from April 16, for discussion over the proposed amendment in Women’s Reservation Act.
While the government has called a special parliament session to discuss the Women’s Reservation Amendment Bill, the opposition parties have been constantly demanding an all-party meeting before the session.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday called for an all-party meeting and urged the government to discuss whatever proposal it has regarding the legislation.
“Congress has told the government to call an All-Party meeting and discuss whatever proposal it has. It should stop divide and rule politics,” Ramesh, General Secretary incharge of Communications.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Sixth Amendment) Act, 2023, also known as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, introduces a historic 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha.

The legislation rotationally reserves one-third of all seats for women in the Lower House of Parliament, Lok Sabha, and in all State Legislative Assemblies, including the Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, thus institutionalising representation of women in politics at the highest levels of public decision-making.

The act was enacted in September 2023, which sought to enhance women’s participation in politics and included specific quotas for SC/ST women within the reserved seats.
The Parliament passed the act, marking a historic milestone in its national journey to foster equitable representation of women in public life at all levels of the federal structure.

(Inputs From ANI)

Read More: Are You Voting In Assam? Last-Minute Checklist For Assembly Elections 2026, ID Rules & Important Tips for April 9

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 33 percent quota womengender equality politicslok sabha 2029 reservationnarendra modi statementNari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyamwomen empowerment Indiawomen in governance indiawomen reservation bill india

RELATED News

Are You Voting In Assam? Last-Minute Checklist For Assembly Elections 2026, ID Rules & Important Tips for April 9

‘Fear-Free Polls Or…’: Election Commission Sends Tough Message To TMC, Issues Stern Warning After Derek O’Brien Clash

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Lashes Out At Pawan Khera, Claims ‘He Ran Away’ As Police Conduct Searches In Delhi Amid Passport Controversy

Postal Ballot And Home Voting Explained: Democracy At Your Doorstep- How Senior Citizens, PwDs Can Vote In 2026 Assembly Elections

When Is Voting In Kerala, Assam, Puducherry Elections 2026? Check Polling Start-End Time, What Voters Must Know

LATEST NEWS

Meta Introduces Muse Spark: Multimodal AI Model For Advanced Reasoning—Know How It Is Better Than ChatGPT And Gemini

Devotees Pour 11,000 Liters Of Milk Into Narmada, Netizens Outraged Over Waste While Children Sleep Hungry, WATCH VIDEO

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Expected Today at karresults.nic.in, Check Direct Result Link and How to Download Scorecard

PM Narendra Modi’s Big Statement On Women Reservation: 33% Women Reservation ‘Need Of The Hour’, Delay Will Be ‘Deeply Unfortunate’

Who Is Vijay Kumar Chaudhary? JD(U) Leader And Nitish Kumar’s Trusted Aide As Samrat Choudhary Emerges Frontrunner For Bihar CM

Homeopathy for a Viksit Bharat

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch PSL 2026, Match 16 Live On TV And Online?

Trump Issues Big Threat To Iran: ‘Shootin’ Starts’ If Ceasefire Deal Fails, US Warships, Fighter Jets To Remain Locked Around Tehran Till…

Numen Rising, founded by Madhurima Nigam, brings IMMERSIV, The Floating Breathwork Experience to India for the first time, facilitated by Ashley Edelman

Assam HSLC Result 2026 Expected To Be Declared Soon at sebaonline.org, Check Expected Date And How To Download Scorecard

PM Narendra Modi’s Big Statement On Women Reservation: 33% Women Reservation ‘Need Of The Hour’, Delay Will Be ‘Deeply Unfortunate’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PM Narendra Modi’s Big Statement On Women Reservation: 33% Women Reservation ‘Need Of The Hour’, Delay Will Be ‘Deeply Unfortunate’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PM Narendra Modi’s Big Statement On Women Reservation: 33% Women Reservation ‘Need Of The Hour’, Delay Will Be ‘Deeply Unfortunate’
PM Narendra Modi’s Big Statement On Women Reservation: 33% Women Reservation ‘Need Of The Hour’, Delay Will Be ‘Deeply Unfortunate’
PM Narendra Modi’s Big Statement On Women Reservation: 33% Women Reservation ‘Need Of The Hour’, Delay Will Be ‘Deeply Unfortunate’
PM Narendra Modi’s Big Statement On Women Reservation: 33% Women Reservation ‘Need Of The Hour’, Delay Will Be ‘Deeply Unfortunate’

QUICK LINKS