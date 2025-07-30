Who Is Pramod Kumar, The Longstanding Motihari MLA And Bihar’s Minister Of Law Under The BJP-JD(U) Alliance?

With Bihar looking forward to closely fought state elections in the year 2025, senior politicians such as Pramod Kumar would provide useful knowledge on the topic of continuity and change of state politics. He is the representative (AC 19) of Motihari constituency since 2005 on a BJP ticket against whom several candidates have successfully contested upon his continuous involvement in the grass root levels to become a powerful minister in the present government.

Education & Background

In his 2020 MyNeta affidavit, Pramod Kumar has an LLB (1993) and a B.Com (1982) degree in M.S. College, Motihari, Bihar University, Muzaffarpur. He was born on 21 February 1962, the son of Yogendra Prasad a well known activist of Jayaprakash Narayan Total Revolution movement. Professionally, he lists agriculture, social work, and politics, with a clean legal record relative to serious criminal charges.

His declared movable and immovable assets in 2020 totalled approximately ₹3.83 crore, with liabilities around ₹5.07 lakh. He reported four criminal cases, though none linked to conviction at the time.

Results of the Elections and Vote Performance

Pramod Kumar achieved his initial victory in Motihari assembly seat in 2005 and further on, the politician was successful in terms of his electoral victories in 2010, 2015 and 2020, having been able to sustain the same reign of dominance in his constituency. In the 2020 elections, he won with the percentage of votes of approximately 49.44 (the percentage of votes is distributed to those who have a say in the areas in which the elections are carried out and he won the elections with 92,733 votes, which is more than the number of votes of his opponent by approximately 14,645 votes).

Party and Political Affiliation

Pramod Kumar is a long time member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) representing the continued organizational hold of BJP in eastern Bihar. Politically he bears the stamp of RSS ideology and before reaching the state-wide status he was a district president of BJP, Motihari.

Career & Campaign

Pramod’s political journey began in student activism with the ABVP, and later as a district RSS volunteer. Once elected MLA in 2005, he focused on grassroots engagement, legal outreach, and development work. His modest yet effective campaigns relied on organizational strength over high expenditure.

He has held multiple ministerial portfolios in the Bihar government, including Tourism (2017–2019), Art, Culture & Youth Affairs (2019–2020), Sugarcane Industries (from 2021), and most crucially, the Minister of Law since February 2021 under CM Nitish Kumar.

Motihari Constituency Competition

Motihari is predominantly a rural constituency and RJD has its stronghold here. Nevertheless, Pramod Kumar has won five elections consecutively, which demonstrates his organizational centre, image and capacity to reach the grassroots which is hard to achieve in a region that witnesses a shift in political winds.

Pramod Kumar is a perfect example with an ideological backing and keeping the electorate pleased as a law graduate and MLA in 2005 graduated to become a cabinet minister in 2005. His coherence is a testimony to the values of local leadership in defining the Bihar politics and the rise of the BJP presence in Purvi Champaran.

