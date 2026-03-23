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Home > Elections > Worried About Errors On Your Voter ID Card? Here’s What Voters Need To Know Before The Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026

Worried About Errors On Your Voter ID Card? Here’s What Voters Need To Know Before The Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026

Minor errors on Voter ID (EPIC) won’t block voting in Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026; identity verification at polling matters.

Minor errors on Voter ID (EPIC) won’t block voting in Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026. (Photo: Canva)
Minor errors on Voter ID (EPIC) won’t block voting in Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026. (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: March 23, 2026 21:44:23 IST

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Worried About Errors On Your Voter ID Card? Here’s What Voters Need To Know Before The Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026

As the Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 approaches on April 23, many voters are concerned about errors on their Voter ID Cards (EPIC). The Election Commission of India (ECI) has clarified that minor spelling or printing mistakes will not prevent you from voting, as long as your identity can be verified.

Minor Errors on Voter ID Cards Won’t Block Your Vote

According to the ECI, clerical errors, spelling mistakes, or incorrect details on the Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) can be ignored “provided the identity of the elector can be established by the EPIC.” This means even if your name or other details are slightly off, you can still cast your vote without issues.

How to Verify Your Identity at Polling Booths

Voters are required to prove their identity at polling stations, usually using their EPIC. If your EPIC is not available, the ECI allows the use of any one of 12 approved alternative IDs, including Aadhaar.

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Even a Voter ID issued from another constituency is acceptable, as long as your name appears on the current polling booth voter list. In case of a photo mismatch, voters must present another valid photo ID from the approved list.

Legal Backing for EPIC Usage

The right to vote is tied not only to your presence on the electoral roll but also to producing a valid EPIC, which serves as proof of identity.

  • Section 61 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, prevents personation of electors.

  • Rule 28 of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, allows the ECI to issue EPICs with photographs at State cost.

  • Rules 49H (3) and 49K (2)(b) of the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961, require voters to produce their EPIC at polling stations, and failure to do so may result in denial of permission to vote.

EPIC Coverage in Poll-Bound States

The ECI has issued EPICs to almost 100% of voters in poll-bound states, including Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Puducherry (polling on April 9). Voters are urged to check their EPIC details but reassured that minor errors will not block their right to vote.

Key Takeaway for Tamil Nadu Voters

If you are worried about errors on your Voter ID Card, the main thing to remember is that identity verification is what matters at polling stations. Make sure you carry your EPIC or an approved alternative ID and check that your name appears on the current voter list for your polling booth.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: NDA Finalises Seat Sharing Deal With AIADMK, To Fight For 178 Seats, BJP Secures 27 Out Of 234

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Tags: Assembly Elections 2026ECITamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026Voter IDVoter ID errorsVoter ID errors Tamil Nadu

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Worried About Errors On Your Voter ID Card? Here’s What Voters Need To Know Before The Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026

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Worried About Errors On Your Voter ID Card? Here’s What Voters Need To Know Before The Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026
Worried About Errors On Your Voter ID Card? Here’s What Voters Need To Know Before The Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026
Worried About Errors On Your Voter ID Card? Here’s What Voters Need To Know Before The Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026
Worried About Errors On Your Voter ID Card? Here’s What Voters Need To Know Before The Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026

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