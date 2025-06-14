10 Underappreciated Shows On Netflix That Deserve To Be On Your Watchlist

These aren’t your average binge recommendations. These are the Netflix shows that may have missed the hype, but don’t lack in quality, storytelling, or originality. If you’re looking for something different, smart, and thrilling, this list is for you.

1. Kaala Paani (2023)

Genre: Survival Thriller, Drama

Set in the scenic yet isolating Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Kaala Paani tells the story of a mysterious epidemic and the chaos it unleashes. With strong characters, tense pacing, and a rich screenplay that balances science, ethics, and emotion, the show slowly builds into a powerful commentary on human survival and society’s fragility. Easily one of the most underrated Indian shows on Netflix.

2. Mindhunter (2017–2019)

Genre: Crime, Psychological Thriller

Directed by David Fincher, Mindhunter is a slow-burn series that follows two FBI agents in the 1970s as they develop criminal profiling by interviewing serial killers. The show is gripping, meticulous, and chilling without ever being flashy. Its realism and psychological depth make it a must-watch for true crime lovers.

3. Narco-Saints (2022)

Genre: Crime Thriller, Action

Inspired by real events, Narco-Saints follows a civilian businessman who South Korea’s intelligence agency recruits to help take down a drug cartel in Suriname. With high-stakes action, undercover twists, and solid performances, it’s a decently good show that’s worth your time, especially for fans of espionage thrillers.

4. Ghoul (2018)

Genre: Horror, Dystopian Thriller

A chilling mix of political commentary and supernatural horror, Ghoul is set in a near-future totalitarian India where a detainee at a secret military base turns out to be something far more sinister. This short three-episode mini-series manages to be terrifying and thought-provoking in equal measure.

5. How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) (2019–2021)

Genre: Dark Comedy, Teen Crime

A high school nerd starts selling ecstasy online to win back his ex-girlfriend, but what begins as a petty stunt turns into a full-blown drug empire. Packed with clever editing, humor, and real emotion, this German series is fast, funny, and shockingly based on a true story.

6. Bodyguard (2018)

Genre: Political Thriller

A former soldier with PTSD is assigned to protect a powerful — and controversial — politician. As secrets unravel, he finds himself at the center of a conspiracy that questions loyalty, trauma, and national security. Bodyguard is intense, unpredictable, and sharply written, with standout performances.

7. The End of the F***ing World (2017–2019)

Genre: Dark Comedy, Teen Drama

Two troubled teens — one who believes he’s a psychopath and the other just trying to escape her life — embark on a road trip that spirals into violence, chaos, and unexpected bonding. It’s offbeat, darkly funny, and emotionally raw, with a unique storytelling style and stunning character arcs.

8. Love, Death & Robots (2019–)

Genre: Animated Anthology, Sci-Fi

This anthology series features short episodes, each with a distinct animation style and story, ranging from dystopian sci-fi to surreal horror to heartfelt love stories. Visually stunning and wildly creative, it’s a must-watch for animation lovers and sci-fi fans alike. Some episodes are dark, some poetic — all unforgettable.

9. Sacred Games (2018–2019)

Genre: Crime Thriller

When Mumbai cop Sartaj Singh receives a phone call from the infamous gangster Ganesh Gaitonde, he uncovers a web of corruption, religion, politics, and power that stretches far deeper than imagined. Adapted from Vikram Chandra’s novel, Sacred Games blends noir, mythology, and social critique into one gripping ride.

10. Sense8 (2015–2018)

Genre: Sci-Fi, Drama

From the creators of The Matrix, this mind-bending drama follows eight strangers across different countries who suddenly become telepathically connected. As they learn to navigate their new powers and protect each other, the series explores identity, love, trauma, and empathy on a global scale. Beautiful, bold, and emotionally charged.

ALSO READ: Will Karisma Kapoor’s Ex-Husband Sanjay Kapur’s Funeral Take Place In India Or In UK? Last Rites Hit Unexpected Roadblock