2025 Bonnaroo Music Festival: How To Get Your Refunds After The Concert Gets Cancelled Due To Bad Weather

The 2025 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival was cancelled mid-event due to severe weather and unsafe camping conditions in Manchester, Tennessee. Organizers issued refunds and prioritized evacuating attendees from the most affected areas.

Last Updated: June 14, 2025 10:04:02 IST

The 2025 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival has been officially cancelled following an evacuation notice issued earlier on Friday, June 13.

The cancellation comes in response to dangerous weather conditions in Manchester, Tennessee, where the festival was being held.

Heavy Rainfall Prompts Safety Concerns

At approximately 7:30 p.m. local time, festival organizers shared an update on social media, citing the National Weather Service’s revised forecast.

The update warned of heavy, persistent rainfall that could create hazardous conditions for on-site campers and hinder exit routes.

Festival Organizers Say Safety Is the Priority

“We are beyond gutted,” the statement read, “but we must make the safest decision and cancel the remainder of Bonnaroo.” Organizers emphasized their commitment to ensuring everyone’s safety, promising to “make things right” with fans and detailing refund procedures.

In an effort to manage evacuation efficiently, organizers requested that those with stable campsites or RV accommodations remain overnight to allow those in tougher conditions to leave first. Areas of the festival grounds, especially Outeroo, were reportedly becoming increasingly unmanageable due to flooding and mud.

Festival Community Urged to Stay Calm and Cooperative

“We need your patience,” the message stated, urging the Bonnaroo community to remain positive and cooperative. Organizers stressed the importance of prioritising those in need and working together to manage a safe and organized exit from the grounds.

Bonnaroo’s team expressed deep disappointment over the cancellation. “We have put our hearts and souls into making this weekend the most special one of the year,” they wrote. “We cannot express how crushed we are to make this decision.”

Refunds to Be Issued for Cancelled Days

The official post concluded with detailed refund information. Attendees will receive full or partial refunds depending on the type of pass purchased and the events attended. Since Thursday’s kickoff day went smoothly, refunds for the remaining days will be calculated accordingly.

The festival had opened on Thursday with performances from Luke Combs, Dom Dolla, Insane Clown Posse, and Rebecca Black. Scheduled headliners for the canceled days included Tyler, The Creator, Olivia Rodrigo, Hozier, Avril Lavigne, Vampire Weekend, and Queens of the Stone Age. 

How to Claim Your Bonnaroo 2025 Refund

Bonnaroo organizers have shared official refund information following the event’s cancellation. Here’s what attendees need to know:

Full refunds will be issued for all 1-day admission and parking passes for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Those who bought 4-day admission or camping packages through Front Gate Tickets are entitled to a 75% refund.

Refunds will be automatically processed to the original payment method within 30 days.

For further assistance, ticket holders should refer to their confirmation email or visit the official Bonnaroo website. 

